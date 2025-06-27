ECONOMY: The boom in solidarity projects has begun | FAXINFO

From Monday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 25, five participants refined their social and solidarity economy project alongside the ESSor France Outre-mer association in Saint-Martin.

In total, 10 registered and 5 participants for this first ESSor operation supported by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the European Social Fund.

This is a unique initiative in the region, and although participation is slow to begin, two other incubation sessions are being planned for the end of September and during November, to mark the Social and Solidarity Economy Month.

Over the course of 3 days, the project leaders built a toolbox to make their dreams come true through 6 learning sessions.

“I am leading a project around jewelry creation and I learned how to finance and develop it through communication and support from partners,” says Katiana, a participant.

Whether it's distributing food to the homeless, collecting medicines, creating a solidarity sandwich shop, or even creating participatory and inclusive media, future committed entrepreneurs are not short of ideas for helping their fellow human beings.

“I was very enthusiastic about this first edition; a good group formed, and the participants seemed satisfied. I can't wait to see what future editions have in store, with, hopefully, even more solution creators,” says Manon Belhadrouf, project manager, animation, and promotion at ESS France Outre-mer for the ESSor project. _LM

