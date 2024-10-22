ECONOMY: The effectiveness of the “Mon Beau Commerce” and “Boost” systems | FAXINFO

Ahead of the “Road to Business” trade fair on October 24, the 1st Vice-President of the Community, Alain Richardson, visited three companies last Friday that had benefited from the “Mon Beau Commerce” and “Boost” economic support schemes.

The first visit took place at SARL MLSXM – Maison de la Literie, located at the Marina Port la Royale in Marigot. Thanks to the “Mon Beau Commerce” scheme, this company was able to beautify its premises, create a commercial extension, renovate its sign, install a video surveillance system and hire a person on a work-study program. The total investment amounts to €19.920,84, 50% of which was financed by the Community. The second company, SAS SEVENTH DAY, operating under the name Glitter Kids Institute in Marigot, took advantage of the same scheme in 2022 to invest in the development of its store, a new sign and a video surveillance system. Glitter received a grant of €10.000 on an investment of €20.666,11. Finally, the visit continued at Sandy Ground, at SASU BS Contrôle Auto (AUTOSUR). As part of the reopening of its technical inspection center, the company mobilized the “Boost” system to finance the purchase of equipment necessary for its activity, with a total investment of €46.611,42, of which €13.983,43 was subsidized (i.e. 30%). For traders, as for Alain Richardson, these two systems work and concretely help local business leaders with a rigorous verification process but simplified administrative procedures: “This is the virtuous circle that we want to see develop.”

The two support systems for local businesses are renewable every two years but cannot be combined. Mon Beau Commerce (beautification): eligible from €1000, maximum subsidy of 50% and capped at €10.000. Boost (equipment): eligible from €3.000, maximum subsidy of 30% and capped at €15.000. All applications must be the subject of a duly completed application, accompanied by the supporting documents necessary for the processing of the application. _Vx

Info: dev.eco@com-saint-martin.fr – 06 90 661 096

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-lefficacite-des-dispositifs-mon-beau-commerce-et-boost/