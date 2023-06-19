ECONOMY: Towards the development of the fishing sector | FAXINFO

For Vincent Berton, prefect delegate to the Northern Islands who officially launched the 2021-2027 programming of European funds on June 6, it is necessary to develop a fishing sector where self-sufficient sources are rare on the territory.

Saint-Martin depends on more than 90% of imports, fishing is a very important local resource for the politician. In the 2021-2027 programming of European funds allocated to Saint-Martin, the FEAMPA envelope for maritime affairs, fishing and aquaculture, which remains a competence of the Directorate for the Sea, increases to €3,1 million, compared to €0,8 million on the 2014-2020 program. The creation of a fishing committee is also planned in order to provide a professional structure that would serve as an interface between the State and the fishermen. The new envelope will therefore be able to help fishermen to better equip themselves, to create ice factories or even to offer a fish market worthy of the name. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-vers-le-developpement-de-la-filiere-peche/