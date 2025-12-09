ECYS Minister: National Sports Institute Moving Forward with RISC Multi-sport Court Development | Government of Sint Maarten

Project Satisfies MOU With SZV, SMMC

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport Melissa D. Gumbs announced this week that the ministry, SZV, SMMC and the National Sports Institute (NSI) have concluded a revised resolution to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the previous administration.

“The MOU, which involved the reallocation of land originally intended for the expansion of the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, expired with no action taken on several critical points,” Minister Gumbs explained. “As a result, my cabinet and I, together with the Department of Sports and the Director of NSI entered into new negotiations with SMMC and SZV, to ensure that sports received at least some benefit from this old MOU.”

SMMC and SZV provided joint funding for the construction of a multi-sport court, at the rear of the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex. The court will support training and recreational use for netball, tennis and 3×3 basketball and will be managed by NSI as part of its overall responsibility for Government-owned sports facilities.

With all funds now received and in place, Minister Gumbs expressed her appreciation and thanks to SMMC management, Mr. Elton Felisie of SZV and Mr. Jisk Goslinga of NSI for their commitment to finding a viable way forward, considering the challenges faced with the expiration of the MOU and the change in funding possibilities from both companies.

NSI will provide regular updates on the project to the Ministry, and the multi-sport court will be in line with all relevant standards to ensure that St. Maarten continues to improve its compliance with regulatory guidelines in sports facility development.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/ECYS-Minister-National-Sports-Institute-Moving-Forward-with-RISC-Multi-sport-Court-Development.aspx