ECYS Minister: New Direction for Emancipation Day, Cultural Celebrations | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG – Ahead of the 2025 Emancipation Day celebrations, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport announces a new approach to national cultural observances, the discussion of decolonisation and St. Maarten’s work to acknowledge and repair the harms of the past. The new approach will emphasise the historical and cultural foundations of emancipation, centring on the lived experiences, legacy, and enduring impact of slavery on the people of Sint Maarten.

“We have chosen a direction this year that strictly honours our African heritage, the legacy of slavery and its continued impact on the psyche of our population,” Minister Gumbs stated. “This is a conscious and necessary step toward strengthening our understanding of the past and using that understanding to inform our journey toward nationhood.”

This year’s observance on Tuesday, July 1, will be centred around the spirituality of our ancestral forebearers, through a series of intentional events. These include a “Conscious Mas” parade and an official ceremony to honour the legacy of the ‘Zoutsteeg Three’, the remains of three African persons uncovered during archaeological works in Philipsburg, believed to be among those enslaved during the colonial era, and now acknowledged as ancestral figures whose stories form part of the island’s unspoken historical record.

The minister noted that while cultural celebrations have evolved over the years, the shift comes as part of a broader effort to deepen national consciousness, because the central purpose of these observances must remain rooted in historical truth and cultural identity. By reclaiming and reaffirming the original intent of commemorative days like Emancipation Day, the Ministry seeks to foster a deeper sense of collective memory, pride, and unity across the nation.

“Emancipation Day is not only a time for reflection, but also a declaration of who we are and what we must never forget,” the Minister affirmed. “If we are to move forward as a people, we must fully confront and honour the journey that brought us here.”

This year’s programming will also include traditional performances, heritage storytelling, and public engagements that elevate ancestral knowledge and centre Afro-Caribbean cultural heritage.

Minister Gumbs calls on the community to join in this national reflection, recognising Emancipation Day not just as a public holiday, but as a vital moment of truth-telling, national pride, unity, and cultural affirmation.

