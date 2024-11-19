EDF – Almost 36 hours without electricity at BO and Mont Vernon 2&3 | FAXINFO

EDF teams will move forward on 3 fronts this morning.

1) deployment of a maximum of Enedis blue Generators in the Baie Oriente sector.

2) opening of an excavation and repair following a fault located last night by the teams.

3) passage of a new cable at the Hope Estate roundabout (possible diversion).

EDF intends to communicate in the morning "because we will need time to implement these actions".

