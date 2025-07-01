EDF Press Release: Alert on attempted fraud by SMS regarding energy checks | FAXINFO

EDF is calling for the utmost vigilance in the face of a fraudulent campaign currently underway targeting residents of the Guadeloupe archipelago.

Text messages impersonating EDF are circulating, falsely stating that the recipient is eligible for the 2025 energy check, with a fraudulent link encouraging them to "confirm their status." This link redirects to a fake website—cheque-energie-outre-mer.com—which requests a payment of €1,50 to receive the energy check.

EDF reminds that no energy check campaign is currently underway. The next official government-led campaign will take place in November 2025.

EDF never requests online payment to access the energy check, and does not send any link by SMS to request it.

If in doubt, do not click on any links and never provide your bank details.

Anyone who clicked on the link and made a payment is asked to immediately contact their bank to report the fraud, and to report it to: www.cybermalveillance.gouv.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-edf-alerte-aux-tentatives-de-fraude-par-sms-autour-du-cheque-energie/