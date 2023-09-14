EDUCATION: 100 kilos of school supplies distributed in Quartier d’Orléans and Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

Lydia Lawrence, founder of the association “Une Lumière pour les Îles” accompanied by her husband Didier and her daughter Estelle, visited four schools in priority areas of the city to distribute around a hundred kilos of school materials free of charge. to children.

The Saint-Martin singer from Quartier d'Orléans organizes collections of school supplies in mainland France to redistribute them throughout the region each year, without forgetting the distribution of Christmas gifts for the end-of-year celebrations. The attachment to her roots and the generosity of Lydia Lawrence were again demonstrated this Monday, September 11 with a quadruple distribution in several schools: the Jean Anselme and Clair St Maximin schools in Quartier d'Orléans and the Aline Hanson and Jérôme Beaupère schools. at Sandy Ground. Through her association “Une Lumière pour les Îles” which celebrated its 5th anniversary, Lydia Lawrence intends to provide support and help to children in their educational journey. Thanks to a partnership with Air Caraibes which covers the transport costs to deliver the donations, the local child manages to put stars in the eyes of the youth of Saint-Martin by offering them this precious material which allows learning and the expression of creativity. Particularly moved, Lydia Lawrence wanted to pay tribute to Frédérick Peuron, director of the Eliane Clarke school who died in an accident this summer: “this year is special because we lost Frédérick with whom I had a bond and a great collaboration , he was a generous person who I will miss greatly. He will forever remain in my heart.” Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd vice-president of the Collectivity, joined the associative team to salute the work and commitment of Lydia Lawrence: “I wanted to be present because it is normal to highlight people who give of themselves for the children. I thank, on behalf of the Community, Lydia and her association, these children will remember it. It is important to bring more visibility to this type of action and to the people who volunteer their time for others.” The management of the Jean Anselme school wanted to give Lydia Lawrence a glass trophy as a thank you for her donations, particularly touched by this attention. The happy children enjoyed refreshments and cakes generously offered by the Suki supermarket in Quartier d'Orléans. Lydia Lawrence hopes to be able to supply all schools in the area next year. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-100-kilos-de-fourniture-scolaire-distribues-a-quartier-dorleans-et-sandy-ground/