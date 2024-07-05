EDUCATION: 10th anniversary of tourism education in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The awards ceremony for the 2023-2024 tourism classes at the Grand Case Beach Club had a double symbolism this Wednesday, July 3: rewarding the students for their attendance and celebrating ten years of unique education in Saint-Martin.

At the rate of two additional hours per week on a voluntary basis, 150 4th and 3rd year students from Roche Gravée colleges in Moho, Soualiga and Mont des Accords will have followed the tourism teaching course, a system set up in 2013 by a tripartite agreement between the Tourist Office, National Education and the Community. Around sixty students therefore received the prize formalizing their title of ambassador of the territory. Grégoire Dumel, regional and local manager at the OT, and Evelyne Fleming, project manager to the vice-rector and perfect mistress of ceremonies, are rightly delighted by the enthusiasm surrounding this brilliant project in the service of the Saint-Martin youth. Focused on 4 areas (history, environment, economy, culture & arts), the program brings together theoretical courses and a practical component consisting of visits to establishments, associations and tourist sites, without forgetting interventions with professionals in the sector. Being considered a link in the local economy, young people in 4th and 3rd grade have this chance, through tourism education, to contribute to the influence of the island thanks to this new identity baggage. On an island that relies 95% on tourism, all the representatives are unanimous: we must invest in young people and honor the teaching of tourism in our schools. A huge congratulations to our new ambassadors! _Vx

Jonathan Hodge Williams, junior minister of St. Martin

“In 2018, I was appointed to represent Saint-Martin in the Bahamas with 17 other Caribbean islands during my studies at the Robert Weinum school campus. We covered three different topics related to tourism, including resilient tourism. After Irma passed in 2017, I wanted to highlight this subject which affects us all, tourism being our primary source of income in Saint-Martin, and it was a very good experience. Then, I participated in several events around tourism and that allowed me to open up perspectives in Saint-Martin and for the Caribbean itself. Now, at the age of 22, I am a professional hairdresser and two years ago we opened our partly Dutch salon “The Vault” with other partners. It is also a store where you will find local products. When I was in the tourism experience, I was attracted by everything that is made in Saint-Martin, everything that is original. This is just the beginning for me and I want to go further.”

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-10eme-anniversaire-de-lenseignement-du-tourisme-a-saint-martin/