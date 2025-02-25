EDUCATION: 350 middle school students at the Open Day at the Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, the Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School welcomed 350 middle school students for a day of exploration and orientation. Coming from the Mont des Accords, Roche Gravée de Moho and Soualiga middle schools, these third-year students were able to discover the different professional courses offered by the establishment.

Mrs. Lucien Betti, assistant principal, took the time to address a few words of welcome to each group before they began their visit.

Divided into small groups of five to six students, the middle school students followed a rotating route to visit each section of the high school: auto mechanics, electricity, wood carpentry, nautical, cooking catering service, personal care, commerce, reception, administrative logistics and early childhood.

The originality of this edition lay in the involvement of the high school students themselves.

It was the second-year students from the 'Customer Relations Professions' section who welcomed and supported the visitors, thus putting into practice the skills they have been developing for several weeks.

Throughout the day, teachers and high school students answered questions from middle school students, offering them a concrete overview of the careers and prospects they can consider.

More than just a visit, this immersion allows them to refine their choice of direction and to look to the future with more confidence. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-350-collegiens-a-la-journee-portes-ouvertes-du-lycee-professionnel-daniella-jeffry/