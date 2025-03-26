EDUCATION: A bilingual dictation connected between several academies | FAXINFO

Within the framework of the Language Week which was held from March 17 to 22, 2025, a first bilingual connected dictation in English and Spanish gathered about 300 students 5th, 4th and 3rd grades. Eight schools spread between Saint-Martin, Guadeloupe, Marie-Galante, Martinique and Versailles took up the challenge of simultaneously writing a dictation in a foreign language while connected via the platform Zoom.

The project was led by English and Spanish teachers from the Guadeloupe academy, with coordination provided for the Saint-Martin pole by three teachers from Soualiga college : Gwenaëlle Cherasco Ayassamipoulle, Reyanne Gumbs and Alba Toledano. Participating colleges included Soualiga College, Roche Gravée de Moho and Mont des Accords in Saint-Martin, as well as several establishments in Guadeloupe, Marie-Galante, Martinique and Versailles.

The idea was born during a training course intended to prepare for Language Week. Inspired by the theme “Languages ​​to create, innovate, engage“, the teachers designed this interactive and inter-academic dictation in order to promote language learning in a fun and collaborative setting. The event allowed students to work in real time with their counterparts from other regions, then participate in a joint correction facilitated live. A unique opportunity for these young people to exchange and discover new new learning methods.

The technical challenges were not lacking: jet lag, unstable connections and other technological unforeseen events punctuated the experience. However, thanks to the motivation of the teachers and students, the event was a succesAll participants received a certificate of participation, and the best were rewarded with medals and symbolic prizes.

Encouraged by this enthusiasm, the organizers hope repeat the experiment next year with even more participants and enhanced technical resources to ensure an ever more enriching language immersion. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-une-dictee-bilingue-connectee-entre-plusieurs-academies/