EDUCATION: A Christmas village atmosphere at Gribouille School | FAXINFO

As the end-of-year holidays approach, the courtyard of the Gribouille School has been transformed into a veritable Christmas village. The bilingual preschool from Cole Bay offered its students a festive and magical moment, true to the spirit of sharing that has animated the establishment for many years.

Aged between 2 and 6 years old, the children have celebrated Christmas surrounded by the teaching staff led by Jocelyne, the school’s director for over two decades. For the occasion, the children were all decked out in their finest festive accessories: Santa hats, sparkling headbands, red and green t-shirts, contributing to a joyful and colourful atmosphere from the very first moments.

The highlight of this Christmas party was undoubtedly the long-awaited arrival of Santa Claus. Despite a busy schedule, the famous figure made a stop at Gribouille School with a well-stocked hoodAfter exchanging a few words with the children and checking that they had been good throughout the year, he distributed gifts to each of them, under the amazed gazes and delighted smiles of the students.

Laughter, songs, and wonder filled this interlude, a true Christmas magic. A precious moment, shared by young and old, that leaves a lasting impression each year before the holiday break. Leaving the impromptu Christmas village, the children waved goodbye to Santa Claus, already eager to see him again next year.

