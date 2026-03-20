EDUCATION: An award-winning thesis puts Saint-Martin in the spotlight | FAXINFO

Maïa Tayale, a law student at theUniversity of Montpellier et originally from Saint-Martin, along with her colleague Charline Raynaud, have just been awarded as part of the university competition “Democracy through law”, organised in partnership with the universities of Montpellier, Aix-Marseille and Bordeaux.



This academic competition, unique in its design, invites undergraduate law students to produce a research paper on the major contemporary issues related to democracy, law and justiceFor their participation, the two students chose to focus on a institutional question particularly current, namely “The Republic facing overseas diversity: case study of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy”.



Their research work, praised by the jury for its rigor and ambition, it gives significant importance to the specific institutional situation of Saint-MartinAs part of their investigation, Maïa Tayale and Charline Raynaud notably conducted an interview with Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, on February 5th. A remarkable step for two undergraduate students, who were able to mobilize key institutional stakeholders to enrich their analysis.



As a resident of Saint-Martin, Maïa Tayale wanted to highlight the legal and institutional challenges specific to overseas territories, a subject particularly close to her heart. Conducted in collaboration with Charline Raynaud, this work illustrates the commitment and ability of young lawyers to contribute to the reflection on the institutional evolution of French territoriesThis academic distinction is a wonderful recognition for these two students and also honors Saint-Martin through research that highlights the unique character and challenges of its institutions. Congratulations!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-un-memoire-prime-met-saint-martin-a-lhonneur/