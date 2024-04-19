EDUCATION / An “Open Doors” morning organized at the Daniella Jeffry High School on May 4 | FAXINFO

The Daniella Jeffry Professional High School is organizing an “Open Day” morning on Saturday May 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for local professionals, as well as parents of students.

The objective of this meeting is to respond to increased demand from professionals and parents who wish to discover the environment in which their children will develop, if they opt for training in a vocational high school.

The Business Bureau (BDE) thus wishes to open the doors of the establishment to the public to reassure those involved in the economic life of the region.

During this “Open Doors” morning, several activities will be offered to the public including car washes (mechanical section) in the high school parking lot, salty tasting (cooking section), non-alcoholic cocktail bar (service and catering section), game workshop activities for children aged 2 to 8 (ASSP section), volleyball tournaments (sport section) on the sports area with musical entertainment, another musical entertainment with SOS RADIO live in the courtyard, demonstration of palpation of security and search (security section).

A free raffle will also be organized with numerous prizes to be won thanks to partners Dauphin Telecom, NPS Auto and others. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-une-matinee-portes-ouvertes-organisee-au-lycee-daniella-jeffry-le-4-mai-prochain/