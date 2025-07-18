EDUCATION / August 2025 Pen: final stretch to apply | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is launching a call for projects as part of its "Stylo d'Août" program, an initiative designed to strengthen fundamental learning in children aged 6 to 11. Associations and businesses are invited to submit their proposals by July 23, 2025, to participate in this major educational program.

Implemented from August 4 to 22, this program aims to prepare students from CP to 6th grade for the start of the school year by offering them personalized support combining revision and fun activities. Located in an elementary school in Quartier d'Orléans and another in Concordia, the program is based on a pedagogy alternating between strengthening French and mathematics skills and learning through play. Supervision is provided by trained facilitators, who guarantee a caring and stimulating environment.

Beyond academic support, Stylo d'Août promotes the values of community life, motivation, openness to others, and community life. It thus helps prevent school dropouts while fostering children's personal growth.

Project leaders must meet clear eligibility criteria and commit to the educational priorities set by the Community. Applications close on July 23.

Info: https://urls.fr/9DR6Pf

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-stylo-daout-2025-derniere-ligne-droite-pour-candidater/