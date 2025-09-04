EDUCATION: Back-to-school calendar for students at Roche Gravée College in Moho | FAXINFO

Roche Gravée de Moho Middle School in Quartier d'Orléans is organizing the start of the school year in several stages from September 1st to 3rd, before returning to the normal schedule next Thursday.

Monday September 1

• 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Welcome of 5th grade students and their parents by the Head Teacher

accompanied by members of the teaching team, parents will be taken care of

in the multipurpose room by management and the social health team.

• 14 p.m. – 16 p.m.: Meeting of the teaching teams of 6th, 5th, 4th and 3rd grades (update on class profiles and annual support)

Tuesday, September 2

• 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Reception of 4th grade students with their parents.

• 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Reception of 3rd year students with their parents

• 14 p.m. – 16 p.m.: Meeting of the teaching teams of 6th, 5th, 4th and 3rd years (posting of annual programs and consultation times online)

Wednesday, September 3

• 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.: Reception of 6th grade students with their parents.

Thursday September 4

• Start of classes according to timetables

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-calendrier-de-rentree-des-eleves-du-college-roche-gravee-de-moho/