EDUCATION / BAFA training: 13 young people involved in animation | FAXINFO

Thirteen young people from Saint-Martin aged 16 to 17 have just taken an important step towards careers in animation by participating in a BAFA training organized in collaboration with the association The French and subsidized by the Community.

Martine Beldor, territorial councilor and president of the Community Life commission, welcomed this opportunity for young people: “This project, supported as part of the grant campaign for associations, is an integral part of our desire to strengthen the skills of young people and to support their training course”. By exploring the fundamentals of animation during the eight days of the general training course, the thirteen adolescents acquired the essential concepts allowing future animators to assume their future functions, and to develop the skills linked to their educational role.

The Les Francas association, with its recognized expertise since 1958, played a key role in the success of the project thanks to the expertise of seasoned facilitators. Its commitment topopular education provided young people with a formative and enriching experience for their professional future.

This week of training was only the first step; practical and advanced training remain to earn the diploma. With the skills acquired, these young people will be able to fully engage in local projects and contribute to the vitality of their community.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-formation-bafa-13-jeunes-engages-pour-lanimation/