EDUCATION: Behind-the-scenes aviation in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, 4th-grade students at Roche Gravée Middle School in Moho attended a half-day presentation on careers in airport services. This event was jointly organized by the teaching staff, professionals from Grand-Case Airport, and the Ex-Aequo association, which advocates for equal opportunities for men and women in civil aviation careers.

A hundred teenagers turned on nine interactive workshops presenting general and business aviation, aerodrome firefighters, ground handling, airport security, and even control tower agents. Not forgetting more unexpected topics such as biodiversity around airspace with the association Aero Biodiversity, and obviously equality between men and women with the Ex-Aequo association.

Led by Leela Hanson, principal of the college, in collaboration with Mickencia Lavaud, Business Aviation Manager for EDEIS, the company managing the Grand-Case airport, the event is a first in the establishment. "With this operation we want to inform of course, but also to inspire ambition among students who sometimes think that certain professions are inaccessible. Here, young people meet professionals, they project themselves and ask lots of questions" confides Principal Hanson. What studies allow you to become a pilot? What are the steps to take to do an internship? According to Mickencia Lavaud, "the exchanges have made it possible to break certain stereotypes and to encourage everyone to consider careers in the aviation industry, regardless of gender or background." A morning that was as encouraging as it was inspiring for young people, as around twenty students are already planning to complete their 3rd-year internship next year.nd within the airport.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-immersion-dans-les-coulisses-de-laviation-a-quartier-dorleans/