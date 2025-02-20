EDUCATION / CCI Lyon Métropole schools in Saint-Martin: an opportunity for young high school graduates | FAXINFO

From today until February 28, Sébastien Arcos, director of EKLYA School of Business and HYBRIA Institute of Business & Technologies, will be in Saint-Martin to meet high school students, high school graduates and students continuing their studies (post Bac+2 and post Bac+3).

Its goal is to introduce them to the training in commerce, business engineering and management offered by these schools, attached to the CCI Lyon Métropole Saint-Etienne Roanne, and to offer them a real springboard to employment. With its BTS, Bachelors and Masters, the establishment guarantees state-recognized training, which combines academic excellence, international experiences and immersion in business. Thanks to a solid network of partner companies, these courses offer rapid integration into the job market. “Our training meets the expectations of companies,” emphasizes Sébastien Arcos.

Offer the best possible integration to young people from the Northern Islands

For over fifteen years, he has supported many Saint-Martinois, whose qualities and potential he recognizes: “They are open to the world, agile and adaptable, valuable assets for facing the economic challenges of tomorrow”. Their bilingualism and cultural wealth are also a plus in the training offered. Aware of the challenges related to the mobility of young people from overseas, Sébastien Arcos has set up a registration process accessible remotely. Tests, interviews and discussions with families can thus be done by videoconference, allowing candidates to apply without having to travel. During his visit, Sébastien Arcos will speak with the young people and their families to present the opportunities offered by EKLYA and HYBRIA. It is already possible to contact him by email at s.arcos@lyon-metropole.cci.fr or via WhatsApp at +33 6 47 64 35 13 to arrange an appointment. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-les-ecoles-de-la-cci-lyon-metropole-a-saint-martin-une-opportunite-pour-les-jeunes-bacheliers/