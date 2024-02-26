EDUCATION: CCI Lyon Métropole schools visiting Saint-Martin to recruit young high school graduates | FAXINFO

The schools of the CCI Lyon Métropole Saint-Etienne Roanne, EKLYA School of Business and HYBRIA Institute of Business & Technologies allow high school students to integrate their courses outside the Parcoursup system for baccalaureate holders and at any time for further studies. (post Bac+2 and post Bac+3).

“Young Saint-Martin residents have particularly interesting profiles to face the major challenges of tomorrow. For more than 15 years, I have recruited and supported many Saint-Martin residents and I have been able to appreciate the qualities they have developed” explains Sébastien Arcos, Director of Schools. The schools of the CCI Lyon Métropole Saint-Etienne Roanne, EKLYA School of Business, a traditional business school offering opportunities for Bachelors (Bac+3 in 3 years post-baccalaureate or 1 year post-Bac+2), commercial BTS and in Masters (post Bac+3); as well as HYBRIA, a 5-year Business Engineering school (or after a technical or scientific Bac+2 or +3), allow young people to still have opportunities to continue their studies.

With its EKLYA and HYBRIA schools, the CCI Lyon Métropole strives to offer quality training at Bac+3 and Bac+5 which allows rapid professional integration. “Our training courses, all recognized by the State, correspond to the expectations of companies” further indicates Sébastien Arcos.

Offer the best possible integration to young people from the Northern Islands

For many years, Sébastien Arcos, Director of EKLYA School of Business and HYBRIA Institute of Business & Technologies, has recruited and trained many young people from the Northern Islands. The integration procedures have been designed to be carried out remotely (from meetings with families to competition tests and interviews) in order to allow overseas students to apply without difficulty.

“Three students from secondary schools in Saint-Martin will graduate this year after their training at the EKLYA school and they have contributed a lot to their class. Indeed, the international, linguistic and cultural dimension are assets for the group,” according to Sébastien Arcos.

Sébastien Arcos will be visiting Saint-Martin from Monday February 26 to Thursday February 29 to answer questions from young people and families. You can contact him by email: s.arcos@lyon-metropole.cci.fr or via Whatsapp +33 6 47 64 35 13.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-les-ecoles-de-la-cci-lyon-metropole-en-visite-a-saint-martin-pour-recruter-les-jeunes-bacheliers/