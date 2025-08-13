EDUCATION / CEES: integrating and motivating student-athletes | FAXINFO

From August 18 to 29, the Center of Excellence and Sports Education (CEES) sets up a two-week integration program dedicated to registered young people about Territorial Sports CentersObjective: to offer future talents in the region a structuring framework where their sporting and academic projects move forward hand in hand.

The kick-off will be on Monday, August 18, during an official presentation at the Soualiga college, in the presence of student-athletes, supervisors and partners. For two weeks, participants will follow a program combining practice, reflection on their ambitions and meetings with experienced athletes as well as professionals in the sector.

For the CEES, this integration period constitutes a essential step in supporting local sports talentIt aims to strengthen cohesion, transmit values of discipline and perseverance, while preparing young people to reconcile sporting demands and academic success. A significant event, designed as a springboard towards the coming season and, for some, towards a high-level career.

