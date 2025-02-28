EDUCATION: Chef Pascal Barandoni immersed in the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school | FAXINFO

Best Apprentice in France in 2020 and former candidate of Top chef 13, leader Pascal Barandoni spent a week immersed in the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school to share his experience with the students in the kitchen and catering service section, to pass on his passion for the profession and teach them new techniques.

Conference, practical work, the students, from CAP to bac pro, even prepared the appetizers served during the open days of the high school. The day before, they took on an even more ambitious challenge: cooking a gourmet menu. The success was total, with new techniques for the students and a standing ovation from the customers at the end of the service.

Trained in Toulon by, among others, Laurent Desmaret, now a cooking teacher at the Daniella Jeffry high school, Pascal Barandoni knows that rigor and work are essential. At 24, he insists on the importance of opening up to other horizons: "You have to leave, see something else, surpass yourself, then come back stronger." With this in mind, two young people from Saint-Martin could thus go on an immersion in mainland France to develop their talent alongside Pascal Barandoni, now a chef in the high-end events sector in the Var. "Loving your job means committing yourself. I started at 15, it's a sacrifice, but it pays off in cash," he confides, repeating his father's words. A strong message for young people from Saint-Martin. _Vx

