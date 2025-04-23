EDUCATION: Chocolate and good humor at Gribouille School for Easter | FAXINFO

The Easter tradition was joyfully celebrated at the Gribouille School in Cole Bay.

For the occasion, the bilingual nursery school, which welcomes children from 18 months to 6 years old, organized a large egg hunt in the school's courtyard.

Basket in hand, carefully and creatively crafted, the budding little hunters scoured the nooks and crannies of the school in search of chocolate treasures and other delicious treats.

In a festive atmosphere, the English-speaking and French-speaking children, supervised by a dedicated teaching team, shared a pleasant moment of conviviality.

This event also allowed traditions to be passed on while promoting expression and motor skills among the youngest.

A wonderful moment for everyone, orchestrated by Jocelyne, the school's director for over 20 years, who continues to provide her students with moments that are both joyful and educational.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-chocolat-et-bonne-humeur-a-la-gribouille-school-pour-paques/