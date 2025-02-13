EDUCATION – CULTURE: The magic of music comes to kindergarten | FAXINFO

Last Monday, a musical morning awaited the 183 students of the Eliane Clarke nursery school in Quartier d'Orléans, and the atmosphere was rock & roll.

Musician François Bry and his acolytes offered the children musical entertainment in the form of a mini-concert.

The opportunity to discover instruments such as the saxophone, guitar, bass or synthesizer, to learn to recognize them and, why not, to inspire vocations.

A former music teacher, François Bry traveled as a musician to more than 68 countries before settling in Saint-Martin.

"After 33 years of teaching, I wanted to slow down, but the passion caught up with me. So we created an association to promote music to those who do not have access to culture."

For 10 years, he has been traveling around nursery and primary schools to introduce children to the joys of music, sharpen their sense of rhythm or simply create happiness.

Under the aegis of the Zébuline association, François works alone in classes in the form of musical discovery workshops, or, in another format, he gives mini-concerts with his group composed of Nathalie, Franck and Gérard.

Together they offer an interactive show that makes you dance, sing and laugh.

For the founders of the Zébuline association, Marie-Françoise and Alain Bourreau, "it's always the same joy to see the children's enthusiasm."

Ms. Domichard, director in office since the start of the 2024 school year, welcomes this initiative which was set up by her predecessor, the late Frédérick Peuron: “We try to do as many activities as possible to encourage the awakening of our young students.”

More great moments in perspective for the schoolchildren of the Eliane Clarke school… _AP

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-culture-la-magie-de-la-musique-sinvite-a-la-maternelle/