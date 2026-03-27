EDUCATION / Early learning and social interaction: a look back at Early Childhood Week 2026 | FAXINFO

The first local edition of the Early Childhood Week, organized from March 14 to 22 by the CAF Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin in partnership with the national association ‘Taking Action for Early Childhood’This initiative, which has existed for thirteen years in France, mobilized all stakeholders in the sector across the region. Its objective was to… to enhance the role of early childhood professionalshighlight the importance of the early years in a child’s development et strengthen the link with families.



Four establishments were particularly involved: the daycare center Pom’ d’Happy Red Cross, project leader and participant for three years, Sèm Ta Route Baby’Dou, Happynest and Dafy Swing Club. Via the Red Cross Early Childhood Centerthirty-five educational kits were distributed to structures and social living spaces to implement the annual theme, “Balances”, through specific activities.

Enriching professional practices

Lucette Peter, director of the Pom’ d’Happy nursery, reminded everyone that every activity, interaction and moment of daily life contributes to Awakening, emotional security, and learning for toddlersThe workshops and parent cafés provided an opportunity to discuss work-life balance and children’s nutrition, offering families a time for sharing and socializing. The association Nature is the key, Sandy Ground Social Living Space, also offered dedicated times for parents.

Throughout the week, participants discovered artistic frescoes, sensory and sporting trails, construction and cooking workshops as well as balance gamespromoting creativity, motor skills and shared enjoyment. The event brought together around thirty parents and several childminders who came to participate in the activities.

This successful first local edition highlighted the richness of educational practices on the territory and the capacity of structures to participate in a national dynamicoffering young children and families a fun and educational experience focused on early childhood.



Some testimonials from participants:

“Well done to the whole team, a great activity for children and parents!”

“A very nice initiative, judging by the photos and videos, it was a great success! I saw Zhaydën in great shape. Super activity!”

“I want to thank the whole team. Cataleya loved the intensive activity week, especially Tuesday. She’s already asking for more on Monday. ‘Mommy, are we going to daycare? Is there a party?’ You’re all wonderful.”

“A very nice morning at the nursery this morning. Congratulations on this week of early childhood activities.”

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-eveil-et-convivialite-retour-sur-la-semaine-de-la-petite-enfance-2026/