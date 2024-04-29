EDUCATION: Emergency work at Ghislaine Rogers school | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin is committed to implementing, as quickly as possible, the necessary development work to enable the students and staff of the Ghislaine Rogers nursery school in Grand-Case to be welcomed in better conditions. terms.

Following the union protest resulting in reduced reception of children (see our April 16 edition), Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd vice-president in charge of Education, and her team closely followed the situation and met on several occasions with the trade union organizations, in order to provide satisfactory solutions compatible with the regulations. Last Monday, April 22, a delegation led by the elected official and the general director of services, Albert Holl, went to the site to meet the specialized territorial agents of nursery schools (ATSEM) and the unions. On the 10 points of demand, the Community is committed to processing requests within deadlines compatible with public procurement. Among the demands conditioning the end of the blockade and the reopening of the school, the union organizations requested the installation of a modular room intended for staff rest and eight air fans. Four of them are already in place and the four others were to be installed last Friday if the interventions were not slowed down by the strike movement which hindered access to the living environment delegation's depot. The installation of the modular rest room requires more time, but the project could come to fruition before the end of the school year. Two additional modular rooms with toilets will be delivered and installed at the start of the school year in September 2024, always in compliance with the rules inherent to public purchasing procedures. The insufficient number of support staff serving students with disabilities (AESH) was also raised. This support falls within the competence of the Rectorate, so much so that the vice-president and her team met the rector of the Academy on Friday April 26 to explain the needs to her. In order to allow children to return to school and relieve parents, the Community urges the unions to join it halfway and stop the blockade of the Ghislaine Rogers school, as quickly as possible. The Elie Gibs school in Grand-Case, another establishment affected by the strike movements initiated here by the parents of students (see Faxinfo of April 22), reopened its doors last Thursday. To be continued… _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-travaux-durgence-a-lecole-ghislaine-rogers/