EDUCATION: eSports and culture at the heart of an educational trip for four Saint-Martin middle school students | FAXINFO

Last week, four students from Mont des Accords Middle School, Yariel, Jean Maxim, Nilima, and Rodney, took part in an immersion trip to Paris, combining digital technology, culture, and science. This initiative was part of the “RDCC: Give Sens(e) workshops”, one of the major objectives of which was to fight against school dropouts, notably thanks to theeSports.

Supervised by two teachers, Messrs. Lechopier and Noreskal, the students began their stay with a discovery of the Japanese quarter of Paris : traditional lunch, visit to specialist bookstores and stroll through the streets of the 1st and 2nd arrondissements. An original way to open up to other cultural horizons upon their arrival in the capital.

eSports to create connections

On Tuesday afternoon, the group went to ESPOT Paris, France's first eSports complex. This 2000 m² structure, dedicated to gaming and competitions, allowed them to explore the professional world of video games. A gaming session punctuated the visit, offering a concrete overview of the professions in the sector.

The next day, the delegation headed to Les Mureaux, in the Yvelines department, to meet with students from Paul Verlaine Middle School. This opportunity for discussion allowed the Saint-Martin middle school students to share their passion for eSports and participate in a themed workshop.

During the week, they also visited a school specializing in video games and animation, took part in scientific discoveries and participated in an inter-school eSports tournament.

Active support of administration

Led by David Desiage and Inès Noreskal, respectively principal and project manager at Mont des Accords college, supported by theANIS Association, and co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus (ESF +) through the GIP DAIFI GUADELOUPE, this project illustrated a innovative educational approach, making students' passion a lever for remobilization and professional orientation. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-lesport-et-la-culture-au-coeur-dun-voyage-pedagogique-pour-quatre-collegiens-saint-martinois/