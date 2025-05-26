EDUCATION / FLAC 2025: CEES mobilizes student-athletes around water sports | FAXINFO

As part of the Languages, Arts and Culture Festival (FLAC) supported by the National Education system, the Center for Excellence & Education through Sport (CEES) organized a morning of workshops exclusively dedicated to student-athletes.

This initiative, conceived as the first action of a broader program, aims to strengthen the link between education and sports practice through concrete and collective experiences.

On Wednesday, May 21, 45 young people divided into four teams met on Friar's Bay beach to participate in a nautical course divided into four events: swimming with the Tous à l'Ô association, coastal walking with JLCA, kayaking/paddling with the Friar's Bay sailing club, and first aid awareness thanks to the expertise of AFPS 978. The teams rotated from one workshop to another in a dynamic atmosphere, between friendly competition and active discovery of the aquatic environment.

The challenge of this morning wasn't just sporting. Beyond introducing participants to disciplines rarely practiced in schools, it was about promoting strong values: team spirit, respect for safety instructions, autonomy in the water, and solidarity.

At the end of the rotations, performances were evaluated, not only based on the results obtained, but also on the involvement and cohesion of each group. A symbolic award concluded this moment of sharing, which marks a broader cycle in favor of education through sport in Saint-Martin. We'll look back at the closing of the FLAC in our next edition. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-flac-2025-le-cees-mobilise-les-eleves-athletes-autour-des-sports-nautiques/