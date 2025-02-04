EDUCATION: From Rouen to Paris, an unforgettable culinary and cultural adventure | FAXINFO

From January 11 to 25, eight students from the Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School had a unique experience in the metropolis. Between professional training and cultural discoveries, this beautiful trip will have marked their lives.

The adventure began in Rouen, where they were welcomed at the National Institute of Bakery and Pastry (INBP).

For several days, they perfected their pastry techniques, notably working with chocolate and artisanal confectionery with Jean-Pierre Godier.

The training, demanding and immersive, allowed them to acquire essential know-how, while adapting to the sustained pace of days spent standing in the laboratory.

At the same time, the students discovered the city's historical heritage, exploring its half-timbered houses and the famous Museum of Fine Arts, where they were able to admire impressionist works, including those of Claude Monet.

After Rouen, it was time for Paris! As soon as they arrived, the students walked along the Champs-Élysées before visiting the National Assembly, where they had the honour of being joined by MP Frantz Gumbs.

Fascinated by the monumental sculptures and the Declaration of the Rights of Man engraved within the grounds of the Palais-Bourbon, they fully appreciated the historical importance of the place.

Their journey continued with a visit to the Maison de Saint-Martin, a special moment to deepen their connection with their territory and its influence in the French capital.

They then explored the Museum of Decorative Arts, where they immersed themselves in the refined world of the Christofle goldsmith house, uncovering the secrets of this exceptional craft.

Their cultural journey also took them to the Centre Pompidou, where they were able to admire the Suzanne Valadon exhibition, which overturns the codes of the representation of the body in painting.

Another notable exhibition, Like Me like Moi, offered them a fascinating reflection on societal transformations, the impact of social networks and surveillance technologies.

In terms of training, the young people continued their apprenticeship at the Milligramme bakery, where they perfected their bread and pastry making techniques. The days were intense, but enriching, reinforcing their passion for their future profession.

This trip, which they shared with Charlie Chémir, their pastry teacher, and Claude Célestine, their applied arts teacher, marked a key step in their journey, allowing them to grow both professionally and personally. _VX

