EDUCATION: Great success for the 2nd edition of parenthood in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

The second edition of the parenting morning took place on Thursday March 30 at the Omer Arrondell elementary school in Quartier d'Orléans as part of plan n°7 of the academic project, D'PASS.

Parents, pupils, teachers, staff of the National Education Department of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, staff of the Community and extracurricular activities competed during cultural and sports games.

The National Education Services of the Northern Islands would like to thank all the people who worked for this beautiful educational moment disputed in a friendly atmosphere and in a good mood!

