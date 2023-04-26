EDUCATION: Great success for the SXM International and Interscholastic Spelling Bee competition | FAXINFO

This Saturday, April 22 in the morning, the grand finale of the first SXM International and Interscholastic Spelling Bee competition took place at the CCISM in a good-natured atmosphere where the public responded to support the fifth graders participating in this quadrilingual competition of spelling.

“All the children played the game, some even tried to spell words in a new language, notably Creole and Spanish, like the participants from the Roche Gravée middle school in Moho, whose team was smaller. All the children were rewarded for their great work,” says Cécilia Nacibide, English teacher at Mont des Accords college and co-creator of the competition with Anthony Gombis. During the SXM International and Interscholastic Spelling Bee competition organized as part of Language Week, around thirty seventh-grade students entered the competition to repeat a word and spell it correctly: twelve students from the Collège du Mont des Accords, eleven students from the Soualiga school complex and seven students from the Roche Gravée de Moho middle school in Quartier d'Orléans. A particularity of the competition, it was aimed only at fifth-grade pupils: "the participants in this first edition are also sad at the idea of ​​not being able to repeat the experience next year because our competition is only open 'for fifth-grade students, it was created especially for them and the gesture was greatly appreciated,' declared Cécilia Nacibide. In a friendly atmosphere, the students followed one another behind the microphone installed on the stage of the CCISM which hosted the event to show their talent in spelling, spelling with concentration and meticulousness the words given by the jury made up of teachers from the three establishments. concerned. The winners of each category won prizes inviting them to continue their work, to nurture their love of their language and to discover others.

The SXM International and Interscholastic Spelling Bee contest is a perfect opportunity to learn to love spelling while having fun, in a spirit of competition combining fair play and surpassing oneself. The organizing team would like to thank all the people who made it possible to carry out this competition which highlights the talents of Saint-Martin, and there are many of them. Faced with the enthusiasm aroused by this first edition, Cécila Nacibide and Anthony Gombis are already getting down to preparing for next year's competition: “the action was well received and it made us very happy”. _Vx

Here are the results of the SXM International and Interscholastic Spelling Bee 2023 competition for each language category:

ENGLISH

1st: RICHARDSON Josiah

(Mount of Accords)

2nd: COCKS Janae

(Moho Engraved Rock)

3rd: LAKE Shaylun (Soualiga School City)

FRANÇAIS

1ère : SEPTEMBER Mikaela

(Moho Engraved Rock)

2nd: MESINELLE Alexia

(Mount of Accords)

3nd: NORESKAL Filip (Mont des Accords)

SPANISH

1: MERCEDES JIMENEZ Genesis

(Moho Engraved Rock)

2: SEQUERA-BRACHO Valeria

(Soualiga School City)

3: RODRIGUEZ-TEJADA Carlota

(Soualiga School City)

KREYOL

1: MESINEL Alexia (Mount of Accords)

2: PINTHIEIRE Ernst-Andy

(Mount of Accords)

3: PAUL Samuel (Soualiga School City)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-beau-succes-pour-le-concours-sxm-international-and-interscholastic-spelling-bee/