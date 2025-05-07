EDUCATION / Internship Dating: bridging the gap between businesses and high school students | FAXINFO

Yesterday, the multipurpose room of the Robert Weinum High School took on the air of a job fair. Throughout the morning, a fifteen second-year students came to meet representatives of local businesses as part of the very first dating workshop. An initiative born during a working session between the CCISM, DEETS and Dauphin Telecom, the leading company of the “Businesses Get Involved” club.

“This dating course is a concrete action to build a bridge between young people and businesses,” explains Marie Martin, project manager at the CCISM. “It’s not easy when you’re 15/16 years old to know how to present yourself, what documents to bring. We wanted to create a reassuring framework, within the high school itself, so that second-year students can exchange calmly with business leaders”. And the young people were not mistaken: CVs in hand, some are well left with a signed agreement.

On the business side, the commitment was just as strong. Telecoms, theater, banking, sales, audiovisual, training centers, and even associations: eleven structures responded to the call to receive and support these young people still looking for a compulsory two-week internship planned for June. “I am very pleased with how this morning went,” adds Marie Martin, “Companies naturally came to us, and today it is up to young people to do their part.”

For Madame Auguste, the high school counselor, the experience is to be repeated. “This is the first time we’ve done this. Seeing companies come here, conducting interviews, signing agreements on site, it’s a real opportunity for studentsOut of more than 260, only fifteen had not yet found an internship. This is the perfect solution to give a helping hand to the last high school students who are shy or a little lost when faced with the vastness of the professional world. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-stage-dating-faire-le-pont-entre-les-entreprises-et-les-lyceens/