EDUCATION: Launch of the 2023 Languages, Arts & Cultures Festival | FAXINFO

The Festival of Languages, Arts and Cultures is an annual event that highlights cultural and linguistic diversity. Organized by the National Education, the second edition is held from May 2 to 12, 2023 with the slogan “Live our diversity! ".

Perfect opportunity for all schools to promote projects and actions around the diversity of languages, arts and cultures, this event concerns all students in the territory from kindergarten to terminale and promises a colorful program put in place so that everyone can forge links with their social and cultural environment. For the launch of this unifying event around living well together and openness to the world, a two-hour show was given at the Robert Weinum school complex, with a poignant tribute to Catherine Proust. Orchestrated by the incomparable Evelyne Fleming, the premiere of the Festival Langues, Arts & Cultures 2023 brought together more than a hundred students who performed in front of the panel of officials, with among others Fabien Sésé, Deputy Secretary of the Northern Islands , Dominique Louisy, 3rd vice-president of the Collectivity, Harry Christophe, vice-rector, Valérie Damaseau, president of the Tourist Office, Angèle Dormoy, president of the CCISM and Hélène Bernier, 1st vice-president of the Collectivity of Saint -Barthelemy. Hymns, songs, dances, poems, live music, the children proudly carried the values ​​guaranteeing good living together in a small territory characterized by an unprecedented ethnic and social mix: tolerance, respect, fraternity and solidarity. In partnership with USEP, Solidarité Laïque, the communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, the CCISM, the Tourist Office and SEMSAMAR, the objectives of this singular festival are multiple, such as promoting the multilingualism and multiculturalism of territory, highlighting the assets of a cosmopolitan society or even putting the French language and culture back at the heart of learning by relying on the mother tongues of minors and/or adult allophones. A true vector of integration, the Languages, Arts and Cultures Festival gives the island of Saint-Martin its name of “Friendly Island”. A big closing night show will take place on Friday, May 12 at the school complex. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-lancement-du-festival-langues-arts-cultures-2023/