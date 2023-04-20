EDUCATION: Laying of the first stone of Collège 900 de la Savane | FAXINFO

This Monday, April 17 marked the official launch of the construction site of the 900 de la Savane college with a ceremony to lay the first stone by the officials.

The moment was solemn in the presence of Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity accompanied by the territorial elected officials, Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands and Harry Christophe, vice-rector representing Christine Gangloff-Ziegler, rector of the academic region of Guadeloupe. . On land initially planned to accommodate the new retirement home, the 900 digital middle school will replace the Soualiga middle school in Cul-de-Sac destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017. With an initial budget of €24 million revised upwards due to inflation to reach a total amount of €34 million (State funding €18 million), the future college located 600 meters from the school complex was presented by José Carti from the Délégation Cadre de Vie and detailed by Stéphane Leblanc from 'IDP Antilles, architectural firm which carries out the project management with the company GTM: capacity of 900 students from 6th to 3rd grade, 7 bioclimatic buildings of 5400m2 whose roofs will be equipped with 800m2 photovoltaic panels, 31 classrooms, a multimedia room equipped with digital equipment, school premises, a canteen with a central kitchen, a documentation and information center (CDI), a gymnasium, administrative and 4 staff accommodation. A 600-space cyclone shelter is also planned in the basement, as well as secure parking for emergency vehicles. In order to meet environmental challenges and limit energy operating costs, ventilation and insulation are an integral part of the architectural design, as well as the thermal comfort and air conditioning of the rooms.

The site will meet the integration clauses, dear to Louis Mussington and Vincent Berton, with the employment of 100 people. The first earthworks will begin next May and construction work in July 2023 with the installation of the first crane. During his speech, the president of the Collectivity declared "it is our responsibility as political decision-makers that the children of the college and of Saint-Martin can enjoy schooling in the best possible conditions in order to reach a rate of acceptable or even very satisfactory success”.

For Harry Christophe, vice-rector, the realization of this ambitious project should be welcomed, including the work of Christian Climent-Pons, in charge of coordination, also highlighted by Vincent Berton. Before proceeding with the laying of the first stone with his two counterparts, the Prefect underlined the importance of this moment of joy and hope for Saint-Martin youth, advocating surpassing oneself and academic success in a place of pedagogical innovations. The opening of the 900 de la Savane middle school is scheduled for the start of the school year in September 2025. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-pose-de-la-premiere-pierre-du-college-900-de-la-savane/