EDUCATION: Leave Saint-Martin to study well prepared | FAXINFO

For the event Successful Departure, 450 students Terminale and BTS students met at the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school on April 3 and 4, to two days of preparation for student mobility.

For this eleventh edition supported by the Community and the House of Saint-Martin, students and their parents were able to interact with the COM services, LADOM, CAF, CROUS Antilles-Guyana, local banks, as well as certain associations. For young people wishing to continue their studies in mainland France, thePELICARUS association offers valuable support. With locations in Paris, Toulouse, and Montpellier, it helps Saint-Martin residents by sharing tips on transportation, housing, health, insurance, and more.

“When you arrive in mainland France, you are often very isolated, it is important to be supported by his own ", testify George Dwight and Pillio Sampson, representatives of PELICARUS, who themselves benefited from this support in 2023.

new speaking this year : I'EDUCARIB association, which offers support to young people wishing to continue their studies or find their first job in the Caribbean.

After meeting the partners in the multipurpose room, the students participated in four thematic workshops regarding budget, housing, administrative procedures and managing emotions.

“This year, we dedicated a special time for meetings with parents at the end of the day in order to involve them in the process,” confides Jeannine Hodge, Director of the Maison de Saint-Martin, the Community’s representative office in Paris.

An initiative welcomed by students who have already planned their future, and motivating for those who are still searching.

Additional information: comparis@com-saint-martin.fr – infojeunes@com-saint-martin.fr – administration@pelicarus.org – www.edu-carib.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-quitter-saint-martin-pour-etudier-en-etant-bien-prepare/