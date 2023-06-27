EDUCATION: Meeting between the CEES and the parents of the selected student-athletes | FAXINFO

This Saturday, June 24, the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport invited the parents of the 42 student-athletes to Soualiga College to discuss the logistics put in place from the start of the next school year.

In the presence of Marc-Gerald Ménard, president of the CEES, Harry Christophe, vice-rector, Dominique Louisy, 4th vice-president of the Collectivity, Edithe Velayoudon, principal of the Soualiga college, and Audrey Gil, general secretary of the CEES, Charles-Henri Palvair, director of the CEES, explained to the parents of the 42 student-athletes the procedures for joining the territorial development centers (CPT). With this unprecedented triple project (sports, school and social), the CEES intends to set up an organization that allows children to follow a performance path leading them to excellence, with the help of parents. Per sports discipline, football, basketball and athletics, each CPT team will be made up of a coordinating referent, a technical and sports director with a state diploma or holder of a European diploma in their sport, an assistant technical director , a person in charge of school monitoring and a doctor. To formalize their entry into the CPT, each child must be licensed in a club and sign, before August 21, a charter of commitment drawn up by the CEES. For Charles-Henri Palvair, the CPT acts as a one-year CDD (fixed-term contract) where student-athletes in 6th, 5th, 4th and 3rd grades will have to maintain an overall level above the average. On April 30, 2024, the CPT commission will issue the list of renewed, excluded or newly integrated student-athletes. With costs covered at 75% by the CEES up to €3.500 per student-athlete, parents will have to invest €1.600 per year for the success of their child. More details on the pre-entry program in an upcoming edition. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-rencontre-entre-le-cees-et-les-parents-des-eleves-athletes-selectionnes/