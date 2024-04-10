EDUCATION: More than 200 students present for the “Open School” operation! | FAXINFO

Firstnd edition of the “Open School” began on March 29 and ended on Friday April 5 with a sumptuous fresco created by the students of the Mont des Accords college on the wall of the establishment.

The “Open School” 2023/24 system aims to welcome free of charge during school holidays as well as on Saturdays, students and to offer them a program of educational activities in the academic, cultural and sporting fields in connection with the establishment policy and the Cité Educative, PASS'CULTURE and Open School systems.

Start of activities on Good Friday

From Friday March 29, 92 students and 5 parents were present on this public holiday at Mont des Accords college! From 8 a.m., staff and students were busy setting up the day's activities. From 8:30 a.m., the workshops opened, the Sandy Ground bus arrived (children picked up every morning in front of the Aline Hanson school and return in the evening). A second bus left for the Bellevue stadium where the Archiball club offered an introduction to rugby “to touch” the students supervised by Mr. Seguin, the education assistant, and Mr. Desiage, the principal of the college. It was the first stage of the “Touch” game project at the “Seven's” Olympic Games which will take place until mid-June within the establishment.

In the computer room and classrooms, 4 patent review groups began their programs. In the multipurpose room, the “Theater” timetable class opened its 4th camp " Theater " ! For its part, the foyer room launched its games and other activities.

A grandiose fresco!

Finally, the 4th edition of the “frescoes/mural art” course began with the participation of nearly twenty students each day for the largest fresco produced in two years at the Mont des Accords college. Thanks to the involvement of the island's street artists and the Ariana association supported by the Mix'Art project, the young budding artists created a magnificent artistic work highlighting the island's culture and identity. of college. On Friday April 5, everyone involved had reason to be proud of the work accomplished throughout the week. What talents!

In total, more than 200 students participated in 14 “open” workshops during the first week of school holidays (swimming, theater, kite flying, scientific, SEGPA, etc.) thanks to the involvement of college staff (teachers, librarian , educational assistants, principal educational advisors, prevention agent, relay adults, mobile team members, management, etc.) and speakers. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-plus-de-200-eleves-presents-pour-loperation-ecole-ouverte/