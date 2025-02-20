EDUCATION: Musical dive into black history with Pascal Archimède | FAXINFO

As part of Black History Month, Saint-Martin students had the opportunity to explore the history of black populations through music last week thanks to Pascal Archimède, English trainer and author of the book Histoire de l'Amérique noire, des plantations à la culture rap, published by Nofi.

Through six workshops organized in three schools, the Roche Gravée de Moho college, the Soualiga college and the Robert Weinum school complex, Pascal Archimède took the students on a musical and historical journey combining pedagogy and emblematic rhythms. From the birth of work songs on plantations to contemporary rap, Pascal Archimède demonstrated how music has always been a means of expression and resistance for the black community. The students discovered hollers, gospel, blues, jazz, up to the advent of rap and RnB. They also explored the impact of emblematic figures such as Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, and how funk embodied the civil rights movement.

Music as a vector of learning

The last workshop, organized last Thursday at the school complex, brought together the classes of the American international section, 46 students. The discussion continued with a debate on representations in music: the image of women in the industry, the stereotypes conveyed or the evolution of the messages conveyed by artists. Some students, initially shy, gradually took part in the discussions, while others were very engaged: “It was great!”. The workshop ended with an interactive quiz, confirming the interest of the young people for this original format that links history and music. Pascal Archimède, who transformed his sound conference into an educational workshop thanks to the Pass Culture, said he was impressed by the enthusiasm of the Saint-Martin students and promised to come back. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-plongee-musicale-dans-lhistoire-noire-avec-pascal-archimede/