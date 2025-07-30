EDUCATION / New school map: modification of the sectorization for the 2025 school year | FAXINFO

Le executive counsel of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin validated, during its meeting of July 24, a review of school zoning applicable to public primary schools. This new sectorization comes into force from the start of the school year in September 2025.

This redistricting was proposed following numerous requests from derogations recorded by the Department of Education and After-School Activities between 2022 and 2024, which reflected a imbalance between residential areas and school assignmentsMeeting on May 5, the members of the commission in charge of education proposed a perimeter update.

According to the principle of school sectorization, each student must be assigned to a school based on where they liveThe new map includes 6 nursery schools and 8 elementary schools spread across the territory. New registrations will automatically be subject to the new boundaries. Students already in school will have the opportunity to remain in their current school or join the establishment corresponding to their new sectorAny request for exemption will be examined by a special committee.

Here is the complete breakdown of schools and the neighborhoods now attached to them:

NURSERY SCHOOLS

Jerome Beaupere :

Roundabout "Tourist Office", Sandy Ground Road (Sands Cove, Round Hill Street, Nettle Bay, Terres-Basses), Sandy Ground

Simeonne Trott :

St. James, Concordia Road, Louis Vanterpool Impasse, Félix Page Impasse, Les Bosquets, La Colline Res., Fleurs de Lys Res., Rising Sun Street, La Saintoise Res., Saona Res., Santa Monica Res., Jean-Jacques Fayel Street, Colombe Street, Les Villages Res., Les Lianes Res., Clément Dessout Street, Les Hauts de Concordia Res., Fisrt Res., Habitat Plus Res., Béverly Res., Les Navigateurs Res., Tah Bloudy Street, Mont Carmel Street, Calypso Res.

Evelina Halley :

Spring Road, Spring Heights, Clémenceau Rd., La Sucrerie Rd., Les Surettes Rd., Cannelle Rd., JL Hamlet Rd., Gendarmerie Rd., Adamantine Rd., Les Accores Rd., La Ravine Rd., Papillons Rd., Navigateurs Rd., Les Capucines Rd., Ann Mary Rd., Madame Leydet Rd., Mangue Apple Rd., Mangue Fil Rd., Gendarmerie Rd., Cherry Clamy Agrément Rd., Galisbay ZAC, Howell Center, Charming Charp Rd., Samuel Maccow Impasse, Frédéric Arrondell Rd., Hameau du Pont, Nana Clark Rd., Morne Valois

Ghislaine Rogers :

St. Louis, Rambaud, Morne O'reilly, La Savana Res., Claricia Brooks Impasse, Adella Turnbull Impasse, Yvette Richardson Impasse, Clément Gumbs Impasse, Félix Choisy Impasse, Gendarmerie Company, Zac de la Savane, Belle Savane Res., Fond d'Or Impasse, Burnett Impasse, Cemetery Avenue, Round Hill Impasse, Grand Case Road, Octopus Impasse, Milrum Street, Lambis Alley, Grand Case Boulevard, Hope Road, Hope Estate, Anse Marcel, Cul de Sac, Mont Vernon1, Mont Vernon 2, Mont Vernon 3

Eliane CLARKE :

Oriental Bay, Spring Subdivision, Brittain Street, Sparrow Street, Ground Dove Street, Trush Street, Round the Pond, Glory Street, Chambar Hill, Cross the Range Street, Quenettes Street, Martha Illidge Street, Alexandre Rolland Street, Sour Apple Street, Barry Impasse, Mullet Fish Street, Grands Bas Street, Arrindell Impasse, Chittick Street, Coralita Street, Two Brothers Street, Lamigeot Street, Mont Saline Street, Oyster Pond, Mangrove Road, Fish Pot Impasse, Rohan Joseph Impasse

Jean ANSELME :

Saint-Georges Street, Delphin Gumbs Street, Farley Res., Les Hirondelles Res., Les Palmeraies Res., Gumme Cellen Street, Moho Impasse, Grand Fond Impasse, Adams Alexandre Impasse, Prickle Pear Street, Coton Street, Chic-Chic Street, Belles Orientales Res., Bloomingdale, Belle Plaine Street, Illidge Impasse, Cerises Impasse, Acacias Street, Les Plaines Res., Gourday Street, Webster Impasse

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS :

Aline HANSON :

Roundabout "Tourist Office", Sandy Ground Road, Anse des Sables residential area, Morne Rond street, Nettle Bay, Terres-Basses), Sandy Ground

Emile CHOISY :

Bellevue, Hollande Street, Low Town, St-James, Bellevue, Marigot, Yacht Club, Boulevard de France, Liberty Street, Republic Street, President Kennedy Street, Galisbay, Grand St-Martin Residential Complex, Daniel Hodge Street, Perrinon Street, Spring Street, Concordia Road, Leopold Mingau Street, HLM Residential Complex, LC Fléming Street, Joseph Richardson Street, Antoine Lake Street, Charles Height Street, Mont Carmel Street

Hervé WILLIAMS :

Spring Street, Clémenceau Rd., Spring Heights, Spring Hill Rd., Santa Monica Rd., Augustin Baker Rd., Saona Rd., Les Navigateurs Rd., Tah Bloudy Rd., Agrément, Galisbay Development Zone, Howell Center, Charming Charp Rd., Samuel Maccow Rd., Frédéric Arrondell Rd., Hameau du Pont, Nana Clark Rd., Morne Valois, Friar's Bay

Marie-Amélie LEYDET :

François Hunt Street, Frédéric Arrondell Street, Habitat Plus Residential Complex, Calypso Residential Complex, Cannelle Residential Complex, Béverly Residential Complex, Creole Hill Residential Complex, Adamantine Residential Complex, Les Accores Residential Complex, Les Capucines Residential Complex, Jean-Jacques Fayel Street, La Ravine Residential Complex, Les Papillons Residential Complex, Habitat Plus Residential Complex, First Residential Complex, Rising Sun Residential Complex, La Sucrerie Residential Complex, Les Surettes Residential Complex, Calypso Residential Complex, Colombe Street, Les Villages Residential Complex, Les Lianes Residential Complex, JL Hamlet Street, Ann Mary Street, Mango Apple Street, Mango Thread Street, Madame Leydet Street, Gendarmerie Residential Complex, Cherry Clamy Street, Clément Dessout Street, Concordia Street, Fleur de Lys Residential Complex, Concordia Heights Residential Complex, Saintoise Residential Complex

Marie-Antoinette RICHARDS :

Friar's bay, Colombier, St.Louis, Rambaud, Morne O'reilly, res. la Savana, impasse Claricia, Brooks, impasse Adella Turnbull, impasse Yvette Richardson, impasse Clément Gumbs, impasse Félix Choisy, gendarmerie company, zac de la savane, res. Belle Savane, impasse fond d’or

Elie GIBS :

Res. Belle Savane, Fond d'Or impasse, Burnett impasse, Cemetery Avenue, Round Hill impasse, Grand Case Road, Octopus impasse, Milrum Street, Conch Alley, Grand Case Boulevard, Hope Road, Hope Estate, Anse Marcel, Cul de Sac, Mont Vernon1, Mont Vernon 2, Mont Vernon

Omer ARRONDELL :

Oriental Bay, Spring Subdivision, Brittain Street, Sparrow Street, Ground Dove Street, Trush Street, Round the Pond, Glory Street, Chambar Hill, Cross the Range Street, Quenettes Street, Martha Illidge Street, Alexandre Rolland Street, Sour Apple Street, Barry Impasse, Mullet Fish Street, Grands Bas Street, Arrindell Impasse, Chittick Street, Coralita Street, Two Brothers Street, Lamigeot Street, Mont Saline Street, Oyster Pond, Mangrove Road, Fish Pot Impasse, Rohan Joseph Impasse

Clair ST.MAXIMIN :

Saint-Georges Street, Delphin Gumbs Street, Farley Res., Les Hirondelles Res., Les Palmeraies Res., Gumme Cellen Street, Moho Impasse, Grand Fond Impasse, Adams Alexandre Impasse, Prickle Pear Street, Coton Street, Chic-Chic Street, Belles Orientales Res., Bloomingdale, Belle Plaine Street, Illidge Impasse, Cerises Impasse, Acacias Street, Les Plaines Res., Gourday Street, Webster Impasse

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-nouvelle-carte-scolaire-modification-de-la-sectorisation-pour-la-rentree-2025/