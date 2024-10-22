EDUCATION: Non-stop Beach Tennis for students at Collège-Lycée Victor Hugo | FAXINFO

No fewer than 203 Beach Tennis matches took place over three mornings on the Beach Garden site in Colombier. The first morning was dedicated to students from 3rd to 2th grade, the second to students from 5th/4th grade and the last to students from 6th grade.

Students had the choice of participating as players or as referees and the format of the matches was a winning set of 4 games in order to guarantee as much as possible a minimum of 4 matches for each team.

Beach Tennis is a team sport where we encourage each other after each point while respecting the opponents and the referees. The students played the game well!

Among the best results on Monday morning, we can mention the first 3 places taken by the teams Louise Boureau-Fleming/Zoé Gesbert, Pierre Assier De Pompignan/Massimo Lapierre and Alexei Asseeff/Maho Marchisella.

Célian Daviaud/Clément Lenormand won a very nice final on Tuesday against Alessandro Di Matteo/Paul Le Fur. Guilherm Tonellier and Noah Visnelda took 3rd place.

Finally, the first 3 teams on Wednesday are Yanis Augé/Victor Bermudes, Nolan Pacton/Zinzan Rosaz and Tom Blondelle/Yannis Richards.

But beyond the performances, the objectives were achieved, notably to create a positive team spirit and to allow new students to get to know each other at the start of the school year.

A big thank you to the student referees who were very focused and involved during these 3 days.

Thanks to Super U for the snacks, to the teachers for their help with supervision, to Laurence, the president of the FCBT association and to the Beach Garden volunteers for their help with the organisation, to Anthony for setting up the tables and the programming, and to Carole, the director, without whom these mornings could not have taken place.

The Collège-Lycée Victor Hugo will be keen to offer other sporting events during the school year.

