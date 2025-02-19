EDUCATION: Open Day at Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School this Thursday | FAXINFO

The Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School opens its doors to third-year students for a day of exploration and discovery, tomorrow, Thursday, February 20, from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m. Intended to inform their choice of orientation, this immersion will allow middle school students to better understand the professional sectors offered and the prospects they offer.

Guided by the high school students themselves, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the different workshops and technical platforms, where they will be able to observe the equipment, work environments and skills developed in each training course.

It will also be a special time to talk with teachers and students about the reality of life in high school and future opportunities.

The objective is clear: to attract young people motivated by conviction and not by default, by allowing them to refine their plans for the future.

This open day will be a key step before possible integration days and registrations. Middle school students, parents and chaperones are expected in large numbers for this event dedicated to career guidance and discovery. _VX

Info: bde.lpdaniellajeffry@gmail.com phone: 0590 29 12 48

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-journee-portes-ouvertes-au-lycee-professionnel-daniella-jeffry-ce-jeudi/