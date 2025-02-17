EDUCATION: Out of breath, teachers from Soualiga college demonstrate against a situation that has become “untenable” | FAXINFO

On Thursday, February 13 at 14 p.m. in the Galisbay parking lot, around twenty teachers gathered in the pouring rain to denounce the growing insecurity within their school and the lack of resources implemented for quality teaching.

Equipped with colorful and explicit banners, the teachers display their demands. Laurent Bayly, representative of the FSU union, denounces an internal climate of high tension due to multiple attacks perpetrated by certain students. A context aggravated by "the lack of reaction from the hierarchy" in the face of these criminal acts. A situation of growing insecurity, which prevents teachers from working in good conditions, and students from being able to benefit from quality education.

The other major aspect of this demonstration concerns the lack of resources implemented, legitimized by the reason of "demographic decline" on the island. This pretext, described as very uncertain by the teaching staff, nevertheless leads to the elimination of two classes for the next school year, thus increasing the number of students per class.

Forced by the merciless weather to abandon their march on foot to the prefecture, the demonstrators therefore went by car to the place, for a discussion planned for 15 p.m. with the prefect Cyrille Le Vély and the vice-rector Harry Christophe.

At the end of this interview, however, disappointment prevailed: "The prefect listened to us, and wants to take action with the police. The vice-rector, on the other hand, has not provided any concrete answers for the moment," specified Laurent Bayly. _THERE

