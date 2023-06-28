EDUCATION: Pre-school start on August 21 for the 42 student-athletes selected by the CEES | FAXINFO

During the meeting last weekend with the parents of the selected student-athletes, the CEES team announced a pre-school start for the children concerned from August 21, until Wednesday August 30. 2023.

The realization of the territorial development centers (CPT) of the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES) will take place on Monday August 21, 2023 at 9 a.m. at Soualiga College for the 42 student-athletes selected in three sports disciplines: football, basketball and athletics. For this pre-return to be paid for by the parents in terms of time and preparation of lunches, each student-athlete must bring a medical certificate, a stress test carried out before August 21 by a cardiologist and a podiatric assessment. For the director Charles-Henri Palvair, the CEES gives each child the opportunity to be in a framework aiming for excellence where they will have to change a lot of things with the support of their parents. Regarding the pre-start of August 21, the student-athletes will be divided into their respective class (6th, 5th, 4th and 3rd – each class will be completed by other students outside the CPT system at the official start of the school year on September 4) for class-led study from 9 a.m. to noon. After a lunch break, an individual or group interview on topics such as doping and nutrition will take place from 13 p.m. to 14 p.m. Training for each sporting discipline will then take place from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m. The pre-school start for the 42 children will end on Wednesday, August 30. In terms of organization during the academic year, 6th graders will not have lessons on Wednesdays. Parents are encouraged to provide holistic support for their child, with ongoing communication with teachers and coaches. Small detection courses will be organized during the school holidays of the 2023-2024 academic year. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-pre-rentree-scolaire-le-21-aout-pour-les-42-eleves-athletes-selectionnes-par-le-cees/