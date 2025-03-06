EDUCATION: Progress report on the construction work on college 900 | FAXINFO

Last Friday, a visit to the construction site of the future 900 college in La Savane was organized at the initiative of the prefect Cyrille Le Vély, in the presence of certain elected officials of the Community including the president Louis Mussington, and the teams in charge of the project including the Semsamar, project owner, GTM, project manager and the Artelia design office.

This meeting provided an opportunity to take stock of the progress of the work, launched on April 17, 2023, of this large-scale establishment, which aims to offer students modern infrastructure adapted to the needs of the territory.

With an area of 5400m², the college will include a 2000m² indoor gymnasium, 31 rooms classroom, a multimedia documentation center, a refectory, a parking lot and staff accommodation. Built according to the earthquake standards, it will be fully connected and equipped with a natural ventilation crossing. It will also have 200m² of photovoltaic panels and cyclone shelter 600 of places.

The work, which used 8000m³ of concrete in 12 months, currently involves 150 bivouac workers, with 15.000 hours dedicated to professional integration young people looking for work. The project, funded to the tune of €42 million by the State, Europe and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, still requires several months to finalize the installations and the road development linking the RN7. A new progress report is planned for June in order to confirm a official for the start of the school year last quarter of 2025.

