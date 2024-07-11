EDUCATION: Provisional results of the first group of the Baccalaureate session of June 2024 for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

As a reminder, since the Baccalaureate reform, the baccalaureate mark is based 40% on continuous assessment and 60% on the so-called terminal tests: written and oral French, taken in Première class, specialty tests, philosophy and the grand oral, passed in Terminale.

Admission rate for all sectors combined (general, technological, professional):

• 487 candidates presented themselves for the June 2024 session, i.e. 19 fewer students compared to the 2023 session.

• In total, 347 candidates were received at the end of the first group, i.e. 71,3% of those present compared to 67,9% for the 2023 session, i.e. an increase of 3,4 points.

• 69 candidates are postponed (14,2%) compared to 78 in 2023 (15,5%).

• There are 71 candidates who appear for the second group of tests compared to 83 in 2023.

Admission rate by sector:

• The admission rate at the end of the first group of general baccalaureate tests is

77,9%, down 2,2 points compared to 2023.

• The admission rate at the end of the first group of technological baccalaureate tests is 69,5%, an increase of 0,4 points compared to the 2023 session.

• The admission rate at the end of the first group of professional baccalaureate tests reached 67,4%, an increase of 10,2 points compared to the 2023 session.

Harry Christophe, vice-rector, and his SENIDN team extend their congratulations to all the new baccalaureate graduates and extend their encouragement to those who take the second group of tests.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-resultats-provisoires-du-premier-groupe-du-baccalaureat-session-de-juin-2024-pour-saint-martin/