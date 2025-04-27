EDUCATION / Public school: how to enroll your child after attending school outside the contract? | FAXINFO

Families from Saint-Martin wishing to enroll their child in a public school for the 2025-2026 school year must comply with a specific procedure if they are currently enrolled in a private establishment outside contract ou homeschooled.

The National Education Service reminds that this admission is subject to a knowledge test, including Registration is open until Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The necessary form is available online on the website http://seidn.ac-guadeloupe.fr or can be picked up directly at the National Education Department office located at the Mall West Indies in Marigot. Tests will take place on Wednesday, May 14th for elementary, middle, and high school students. High school seniors will have an individual interview with the head teacher.

Only candidates domiciled in the French part and having received a summons will be able to take the exams. This mandatory step aims to assess the student's level for coherent integration into the public system, according to the established terms. In case of admission, the family will have to respect the sectorization in force. No choice of establishment will be possible.

Info: 0590 47 81 43

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-ecole-publique-comment-inscrire-son-enfant-apres-une-scolarisation-hors-contrat/