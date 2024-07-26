EDUCATION: Registrations for the “Pen of August 2024” operation have started! | FAXINFO

The COM is opening registrations for the Stylo d’Août for 6 – 11 year olds, until next Friday August 2.

Like every year, the Community organizes its “August Pen” operation for children in classes from CP to CM2. This system offers lessons and academic catch-up activities, so that children are ready for the start of the school year in September.

To receive the registration file, send an email to the Youth Department:

youth-sports@com-saint-martin.fr

For any further information, please follow and contact:

Youth & Sports Directorate of the Community of St-Martin

Tel: 0590 87 50 04 – Ext: 2002

Administrative City – Rue Jean Jacques Fayel in Concordia

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-les-inscriptions-pour-loperation-stylo-daout-2024-ont-debute/