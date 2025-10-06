EDUCATION / Robert Weinum High School: an integration day looking to the future | FAXINFO

At the end of September, the multipurpose room of the Robert Weinum High School hosted the student integration day of BTS Accounting and Management and BTS SME Management. A meeting designed as a sponsorship and opening time, to encourage young people in their first and second year to invest in their studies and to plan for their professional future from the start of the school year.

Around the students, several institutional and economic actors were present to testify about their journey and present the existing systems. France Travail, CCISM, Mission Locale, Education Service, SMEC, Montessori school, Joax, Aced, all emphasized the difficulty choosing between working or continuing studies after a BTS. “From September, students must integrate but also project oneself“Through this integration day, they receive all the information they need to do so,” explains Catherine Auguste, Deputy Director of Professional and Technological Training.

Relevance of the testimonies

The exchanges, sometimes very personal, left a lasting impression on the students. Martine Beldor, president of the Community's Employment and Integration Commission, reflected on her beginnings: “No path is a long, quiet river.. You are young, some think they made a mistake and changed their course, but it is important to flourish in his academic career”. A message of hope that found a wide echo in the assembly. Enthusiasm reinforced by the announcement of a catalog listing all local training courses by March 2026.

The representatives of France Work have insisted on the need to promote one's skills, beyond diplomas. “Knowledge, know-how and interpersonal skills constitute your baggage. Also be careful what you post on social networks, because employers are making inquiries,” recalled an advisor, presenting the support systems dedicated to young people. Between testimonials and direct discussions, the students were able to measure the diversity of possible paths and the reality of the challenges to be met. _Vx

