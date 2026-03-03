EDUCATION / School registrations 2026-2027: everything is now done online | FAXINFO

Registrations for preschool and first grade (CP) for the 2026-2027 school year are now open. New this year: all the necessary steps are being taken must be filed online via the new Family Portal.

Accessible directly from the homepage of official website of the Collectivity (https://www.comstmartin.fr/This portal simplifies the procedures. Parents no longer need to go to the registration office or to the “administrative procedures” section. In a few clicksThey can create their account, receive a confirmation code by email, and then complete their child’s registration file by uploading the required documents.

The device concerns not only enrollment in kindergarten and first grade, but also school meals, transport and extracurricular activitiesThe local authority intends to modernize and streamline administrative procedures, while facilitating access to services for families.

Some special situations Requests for transfers, sibling reunification, changes of address, the arrival of a student attending private school or school outside the territory, or exemptions will be reviewed by the education committee, subject to available places. In these specific cases, a form must be obtained from the School Affairs Department, located in the annex of the Collectivity, former seaside school in MarigotThe local authority reminds applicants that any incomplete application cannot be processed. For further information, the school registration office is open to the public Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Info: inscriptionscolaire@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-inscriptions-scolaires-2026-2027-tout-se-fait-desormais-en-ligne/