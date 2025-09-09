Last Friday, the President of the Community, Louis Mussington, visited with his delegation three schools in Quartier d'Orléans to see the back-to-school conditions and talk with the directors.

At Clair Saint-Maximin School, director Joëlle Petchy-Dorville has welcomed the efforts already made, such as installing computer equipment, but has drawn up a list of persistent difficulties : air conditioning and air fans out of order in the cafeteria, surveillance cameras not activated, security. “I was insulted by a parent on the first day of school,” she confided, demanding rapid action. The president has pledged to put the gate and video surveillance into operation within the week. She nevertheless remains hopeful of “even better” things to come in the future, as garden design with the support of Companion Builders.

At the Jean Anselme school, which has 163 students, Stéphanie Durand said she was “very happy with the start of the school year”, thanks to the new toiletsor a the layout of the library and the presence of a full-time librarian. The needs mainly concern air conditioning in the staff room and outdoor facilities. The lack of green spaces remains screaming, the concrete courtyard generating strong heat.

at the Omer Arrondell school, musical welcome students gave a festive note to the visit. Director Patricia Petchy recognized notable advances in recent years: eleven tanks installed, maintained sanitary facilities, portal and cameras operational. If her office is still not air-conditioned, she is glad to have been chosen with Marie-Amélie Leydet School as a pilot establishment for a solar energy project“Since 2022, the work has continued as soon as I make the request. The best is yet to come,” she assured. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-visite-des-ecoles-entre-besoins-urgents-et-perspectives/